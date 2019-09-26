Quantcast
ON THE LEVEL: Bullard marks 100th anniversary of hard hat at family company

By: Jimmy Nesbitt September 26, 2019 1:12 pm

This year makes the 100th anniversary for one of the most recognizable pieces of safety equipment in the world. The hard hat was invented in 1919 by the family-owned company Bullard, which today has its headquarters in Cynthiana, Kentucky.

