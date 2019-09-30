Boldt hires Beck as business development director

Kerry Beck has joined The Boldt Co. as its director of business development for the Milwaukee and Madison region.

Beck comes to Boldt with more than 20 years of experience generating and building relationships in a variety of markets, including construction, health care, industrial, education and commercial. Most recently, Beck served as the director of business development for a health care management services firm.

In her role at Boldt, Beck will be responsible for identifying revenue opportunities and building relationships with prospective and existing clients in the Milwaukee and Madison regions. She will also represent Boldt at community, industry and business events.

Beck holds a degree in Business Management and Business Administration from Illinois State University. She is also an active volunteer with the Make-A-Wish organization.