Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / HOME STRETCH: Catalyst nears completion of work at Lutheran Home’s Memory Care Facility (PHOTOS)

HOME STRETCH: Catalyst nears completion of work at Lutheran Home’s Memory Care Facility (PHOTOS)

By: Rick Benedict September 30, 2019 11:31 am

Contractors near the completion on Sept. 24 while of a new Memory Care Facility at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. Catalyst Construction is the construction manager on the 48,790-square-foot project, which will have 66 units, staff-support offices and a dining area. The project is on track to be completed in a few weeks. (Photos by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo