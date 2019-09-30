Quantcast
Trending
Home / Today's News / Second man dies from Wisconsin home explosion

Second man dies from Wisconsin home explosion

By: Associated Press September 30, 2019 9:54 am

TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin authorities say a second person has died from a home explosion on a farm in the Town of Grant last week.

WLUK-TV reported Sunday that Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber says the second victim, 64-year-old Michael Suehring, died on Friday. Property owner Steve Verg died Wednesday.

The explosion happened Monday afternoon while the two victims and two other men worked on a project for the Caroline Lions Club. The conditions of the two other men are unknown.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the explosion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo