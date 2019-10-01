Heath joins Klassen as project manager

Donald Heath, a longtime construction professional and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has joined Klassen Remodeling & Design as its project manager.

Heath’s primary responsibility is managing and expediting the firm’s trade partners to keep remodeling projects proceeding on schedule and finishing on time. His background in supervising work crews and managing multiple facets of construction and remodeling projects prepared him for day-to-day responsibilities of reviewing plans, acquiring materials, scheduling work and resolving issues.

Heath has worked in construction and remodeling for nearly three decades. His experience covers bidding, scheduling, quality inspections and oversight of construction and installation crews. He comes to Klassen Remodeling & Design from Home Path Financial, where he worked as a manager directing contractors, submitting bids and interacting with customers.

Heath also owned and managed a siding company for 20 years, where he trained workers, provided job quotes and oversaw projects. He began his career in the U.S. Marines, holding the rank of corporal upon honorable discharge.