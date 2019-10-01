Schroeder Solutions promotes Fink

New Berlin-based Schroeder Solutions has promoted AJ Fink.

In his new role as director of workplace strategy, he will foster relationships with clients and vendors to support the creation of dynamic work environments. He will lead educational programming and networking efforts that support the future of the workplace with an emphasis on simplifying the management of work environments while improving productivity, efficiency, communication and the overall quality of work life.

Fink has over 19 years of operations and sales experience. Since joining Schroeder Solutions as an account manager in 2016, he has played a role in expanding the company’s portfolio in target markets, such as higher education and hospitality.

In his new role, Fink looks forward to developing strong relationships with the architecture and design community, as well as commercial real estate brokers.