Bachmann earns award for promoting men’s health

Al Bachmann, president of Madison-based Bachmann Construction, was recently honored for his firm’s sponsorship and involvement in creating an annual golf outing designed to encourage men to get annual physical checkups.

Bachmann Construction helped initiate the annual Fred Bachmann Sr., Good for HIM (A Health Initiative for Men) Golf Outing three years ago in partnership with the nonprofit Tomorrow’s Hope Inc.

Greg Smithback, Bachmann Construction vice president of business development, who chaired the recent golf outing, said many men attending the event had stories to tell about their own health scares or those of their brothers and fathers. The banquet discussion emphasized the need for men to take better care of themselves.

The event is in memory of Al Bachmann’s father, Fred Bachmann, who founded the construction firm 65 years ago.