Storms produce possible tornadoes, flood roads and streets

Storms produce possible tornadoes, flood roads and streets

By: Associated Press October 2, 2019 8:39 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thunderstorms with relentless rain have flooded roads in some parts of Wisconsin and spawned possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service will be inspecting damage in Wales, Fort Atkinson and Belleville on Wednesday to confirm if it was caused by tornadoes. Roofs were damaged, windows blown out and trees knocked over in Fort Atkinson. WKOW-TV reports a possible tornado knocked down trees in Belleville, causing a residential gas leak and leading neighbors to take shelter in the local high school.

A flash-flood watch remained in effect on Wednesday morning for Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Sheboygan police and Dodge County sheriff’s officials reported road closings. In Ozaukee County, emergency managers said flooding has made roads impassable in the northern part of the county.

