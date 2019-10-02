Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Study: Apprenticeships more common in Minnesota than Wisconsin

Study: Apprenticeships more common in Minnesota than Wisconsin

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires October 2, 2019 11:52 am

A new study suggests participation in construction apprenticeships is more common in Minnesota than Wisconsin and that spending on such programs provides plenty of benefits to both workers and the state’s economy.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo