Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / National tradeswomen conference coming to Minneapolis

National tradeswomen conference coming to Minneapolis

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires October 3, 2019 10:16 am

The National Trades Women Build Nations Conference, an annual event offering networking and coaching opportunities to women in the construction trades, is coming to the Minneapolis Hilton this weekend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo