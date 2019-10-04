Quantcast
Trending
Home / Slider / Company: Faulty part caused power-station fires

Company: Faulty part caused power-station fires

By: Associated Press October 4, 2019 8:46 am

This photo provided by WKOW-TV shows one of two fires that broke out at power substations in Madison this summer, knocking out power to more than 11,000 customers. (WKOW-TV via AP)

This photo provided by WKOW-TV shows one of two fires that broke out at power substations in Madison this summer, knocking out power to more than 11,000 customers. (WKOW-TV via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company says a faulty part caused fires at two transmission substations in Madison on a sweltering day this summer, knocking out power to thousands of customers.

American Transmission Company is in charge of a transformer that burst into flames at an electrical station in Madison in July. The company says a faulty voltage regulator sparked the fires. No one was hurt. At its peak, the fire caused more than 13,000 people to be without power.

The fires began July 19 when a transformer caught fire at the Madison Gas and Electric main power center. That sparked a second fire at a substation near the University of Wisconsin-Madison, prompting evacuations.

Anne Spaltholz, of ATC, tells Wisconsin Public Radio that transformers will often automatically shut down if equipment malfunctions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo