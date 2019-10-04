Company: Faulty part caused power-station fires

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company says a faulty part caused fires at two transmission substations in Madison on a sweltering day this summer, knocking out power to thousands of customers.

American Transmission Company is in charge of a transformer that burst into flames at an electrical station in Madison in July. The company says a faulty voltage regulator sparked the fires. No one was hurt. At its peak, the fire caused more than 13,000 people to be without power.

The fires began July 19 when a transformer caught fire at the Madison Gas and Electric main power center. That sparked a second fire at a substation near the University of Wisconsin-Madison, prompting evacuations.

Anne Spaltholz, of ATC, tells Wisconsin Public Radio that transformers will often automatically shut down if equipment malfunctions.