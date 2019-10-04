Foxconn announces training program for students

Foxconn is working with various Wisconsin technical colleges and universities to offer training in the sorts of work it will need at its manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant and other sites throughout the state.

The initiative, called the Foxconn Earn and Learn Program, will let college and technical students receive training from Foxconn while they are still completing their coursework. The technology giant is now looking for people to work with industrial artificial intelligence, 5G networks, industrial big data, human resources, firmware engineering, financing, accounting, legal matters, business analysis, interior design, construction management, sales and marketing.

Foxconn has announced four information sessions for people who are interested in taking advantage of this new training opportunity. They will be held on:

Oct. 9, at Gateway Technical College Mount Pleasant’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant;

Oct. 10, at Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St., Racine;

Oct. 15, at Chippewa Valley Technical College, 615 W Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire; and

Oct. 16, at University of Wisconsin-Parkside Wyllie Hall, Kenosha.

“Students enrolled in this unique talent development program will become full-time Foxconn employees with health and other benefits such as ‘time off with pay’ to learn and earn credits on campus,” said Alan Yeung, director of U.S. strategic initiatives for Foxconn Technology Group. “Not only will our FELP trainees earn credits at their respective colleges and universities, the skills and knowledge acquired from this pioneering program on campus, as well as the experience they gain while working at Foxconn, will set them apart as they embark upon a career at Foxconn.”

Beyond its Mount Pleasant campus, Foxconn will be offering training through the so-called Wisconn Valley Innovation Centers it has opened in Eau Claire, Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee and Racine. Students who want to apply for the Foxconn Earn and Learn Program can learn more by going to foxconnjobs.us/FELP.