Milwaukee receives $5.9M from HUD to remove lead from homes

Milwaukee is receiving $5.9 million from the federal government to help remove lead from homes.

That award was among several the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced earlier this week. Among local governments, Detroit is receiving the largest amount: $9.7 million.

HUD has given more than $314 million in funding to 77 state and local government agencies and six tribes.