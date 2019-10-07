Democrats push agenda Republicans have repeatedly opposed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are pushing an agenda for the fall session that pushes priorities the Republican majority has repeatedly rejected, including offering Medicaid to more people, raising the minimum wage and instituting universal gun background checks.

State Rep. Chris Taylor, a Democrat from Madison, says she is hopeful that legalizing medical marijuana will get consideration given that her bill has bipartisan support. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has also been open to the idea.

But the vast majority of the Democratic agenda is unlikely to pass.

Gov. Tony Evers,a Democrat, is considering calling a special session to take up gun control. Taylor says doing that would show the people that Evers and Democrats are standing up for them, even though such a step would not force Republicans to debate any proposals.