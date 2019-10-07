Iowa to be site of training center for utility linemen

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Construction has begun in south-central Iowa on a $13.5 million, 50,000 square-foot center to train power-pole linemen in several Midwest states.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Missouri Valley Line Constructors Apprenticeship and Training Program is building the center in an industrial park in Indianola. Construction is expected to be complete in the fall of 2020.

The program director Robbie Foxen says the one-story building will sit on 46 acres. There will also be a pole yard for high-voltage power lines and training structures.

It will be the primary training center for Missouri Valley contract linemen, traffic-signal technicians and substation technicians from Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The program already has five training centers in the seven states it serves. Foxen says the new center is being built in Indianola because of the city’s central location.

More than 1,000 workers are expected to go through the new center each year.