Contractors work on the Maxwell Lofts project on Oct 2 in Milwaukee. Greenfire Management Service and Continuum Architects + Planners are working together on the Maxwell Loft for the Roers Companies. The 119,382-sqaure-foot project consists of four connected buildings, which will have 110 units and 6 penthouses, as well as space for underground parking. The first 32 units will be turned over in December and the rest by March. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

Dave Rux, of Dave Jones, Inc., shapes metal studs while building framing for a HVAC resister. Brandon Green, of Bob Anderson Builders, cuts away excess flooring. Bryan Januszewski, of Horner Plubming, connects a vent pipe before installing drywall.