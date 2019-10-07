Quantcast
Home / Commercial Construction / State: $700M Nemadji Trail project wouldn’t have ‘sustainable’ water access

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 7, 2019 3:39 pm

The proposed $700 million Nemadji Trail Energy Center to be built in Superior wouldn't have enough access to the millions of gallons of water it needs to operate, according to an environmental report prepared by state regulators.

