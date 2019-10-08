Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / DECONSTRUCTION DYSFUNCTION? Officials see little progress on raze list

DECONSTRUCTION DYSFUNCTION? Officials see little progress on raze list

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 8, 2019 3:49 pm

City staff and private contractors have taken down fewer than half of the blighted properties they had hoped to this year after Milwaukee officials put their struggling deconstruction policy on hold to hasten the removal of dilapidated buildings. The number of homes and commercial buildings officially listed as dilapidated increased from 380 to more than 500 ...

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo