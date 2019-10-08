Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Schigur joins C.D. Smith as director of educational markets

Schigur joins C.D. Smith as director of educational markets

By: Daily Reporter Staff October 8, 2019 12:25 pm

Dr. Tim Schigur

Dr. Tim Schigur

Dr. Tim Schigur has joined C.D. Smith Construction’s team of facility planning and construction management professionals as its director of educational markets.

Dr. Schigur has more than 20 years of professional experience in education, which includes time as a teacher, principal and superintendent of schools. His extensive executive level management experience includes work in developing long-term facility plans and passing both operational and capital facilities referendums designed to improve the learning environments and learning experiences for students and staff.

 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo