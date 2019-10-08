Schigur joins C.D. Smith as director of educational markets

Dr. Tim Schigur has joined C.D. Smith Construction’s team of facility planning and construction management professionals as its director of educational markets.

Dr. Schigur has more than 20 years of professional experience in education, which includes time as a teacher, principal and superintendent of schools. His extensive executive level management experience includes work in developing long-term facility plans and passing both operational and capital facilities referendums designed to improve the learning environments and learning experiences for students and staff.