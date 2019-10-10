Quantcast
$127M project would expand I-94 near Twin Cities

$127M project would expand I-94 near Twin Cities

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires October 10, 2019 11:05 am

Construction bids for the expansion of Interstate 94 northwest of the Twin Cities came in at just over $127 million on Wednesday as C.S. McCrossan beat out two other contractors in a best-value competition.

