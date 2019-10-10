Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Enbridge offers at least $24M to settle tribe’s pipeline suit

Enbridge offers at least $24M to settle tribe’s pipeline suit

By: Associated Press October 10, 2019 1:47 pm

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — Enbridge Energy has offered the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa at least $24 million to settle a lawsuit the tribe filed to shut down and remove the Line 5 pipeline from its reservation in northern Wisconsin.

But tribal leaders say their position against the pipeline remains unchanged. Line 5 carries up to 540,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids each day from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario.

Wisconsin Public Radio News reports that Enbridge is offering $12 million to settle claims over expired easements on tribal land and $10 million that would follow the start of a new Line 5 route outside the reservation. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge would also pay the tribe $2 million annually until the pipeline’s operation is no longer in use on the reservation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo