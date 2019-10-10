Foundation gives UW vet school $15m for building project

MADISON — A foundation that supports University of Wisconsin-Madison research has given the college’s School of Veterinary Medicine a $15 million gift to jump-start renovations and new construction.

The plans call for remodeling an existing building and constructing a new one. The veterinary school will provide $38 million worth of gifts and the state $90 million.

UW-Madison said Thursday that the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation has given the university $15 million for the building, giving the veterinary school more than the $38 million it needed to raise. The project can now be bid out in spring 2021 and construction can begin that summer.

Plans call for building a three-story, 139,000-square-foot building directly north of the current school. The project will provide additional space for a small-animal clinic, space for teaching hospitals and research labs, and new laboratories, offices, and conference rooms.

The foundation, known as WARF, works to obtain licensing and patents for university research and move discoveries to the marketplace.