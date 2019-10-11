Adams partners with Logterman Heating and Cooling

With over 30 years of experience in the electrical, standby power and low voltage arenas, Adams Heating & Cooling recently launched its new HVAC division and partnership with Logterman Heating and Cooling of Delavan.

After nearly 20 years of providing service in southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois, Logterman has joined Adams under the leadership of Ryan Logterman, who will now lead the entire Adams HVAC division.

Adams Heating & Cooling will operate out of the newly remodeled 30,000-square-foot location at 801 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. The space features a retail showroom of all Adams’ products and services, including the new Adams SmartTech showroom and the only Generac Retail Showroom in the state.