Assembly approves resolution supporting F-35s in Madison

Assembly approves resolution supporting F-35s in Madison

By: Associated Press October 11, 2019 9:49 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a resolution supporting new F-35 fighter jets in Madison despite concerns about noise.

Defense officials are considering stationing two F-35 squadrons at Truax Field. The planes would replace the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s aging F-16s.

But Truax neighbors are worried about noise from the jets. An environmental-impact statement says the noise would render more than 1,000 homes incompatible for residential use.

The state Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution supporting F-35s at Truax on an 87-9 vote. The Senate passed it Tuesday.

The main authors of the resolution, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Rep. Tony Kurtz, argue that placing F-35s at Truax will ensure the base remains open and the noise concerns are exaggerated.

