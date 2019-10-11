Landscaper pinned between car and work truck in Muskego crash

A landscaper was seriously injured on a Muskego job site Wednesday when a car crashed into the back of his work truck, pinning him between the two vehicles.

According to Muskego Police, a 58-year-old Milwaukee man who was working on a job at Glen Cove Court in Muskego was struck by a Ford Fiesta that crashed into the back of his work truck at about 7:40 a.m., Wednesday. The man, who worked for Muskego-based Terra-Firma Landscape, had parked his truck legally along the road at the time of the crash, police said.

The man was airlifted to Froedert Memorial Hospital in Wauwatosa with “extremely serious injuries,” according to police. The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Muskego Police did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

Heather Schuster, of Terra-Firma, said the company was dismayed by the incident and is raising money for the victim’s family.

“It is a very tragic accident,” Schuster said. “We’re still shell shocked.”