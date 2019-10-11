Monitor: Youth prison conditions improving

Quantcast
By: Associated Press October 11, 2019 10:01 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A court-appointed observer says conditions at Wisconsin’s troubled youth prison are improving.

Attorney Teresa Abreau has been monitoring the prison outside Irma since January. A federal judge appointed her to the position after the state settled an American Civil Liberties lawsuit alleging conditions were so deplorable that they amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Abreau filed a report Thursday detailing a September visit to the prison.

She found a significant reduction in the use of strip searches and of pepper spray. The chemical was used five times in July and once in August.

Compliance with a rule prohibiting solitary confinement unless an inmate poses a serious threat to others also has improved and guard vacancy rates dropped from 50% to 7% between May and September.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

