PROJECT SHOWCASE: Familiar co-workers combine to give Blair Fire Protection new digs

Photos courtesy of Greenfire Management Services

When Butler-based contractor Blair Fire Protection embarked on a build-out of a new office and warehouse in 2018, they turned to a familiar company for help: Greenfire Management Services.

Blair, which installs fire-protection systems, and the Milwaukee-based general contractor have worked over the years on a number of projects together. So when Blair bought a building to turn into

a new office and warehouse in Butler, they turned to Greenfire to head up the construction work.

For Paul Hackbarth, a senior project manager at Greenfire, working on Blair’s office overhaul was a strong endorsement of his and his colleagues’ work.

“The cool part was being able to work with someone that we were a partner with on many projects,” Hackbarth said. “The fact that Blair saw the value that we could provide and the fact that he’s worked with us and he trusts us, it means a lot. It’s just a good indicator of the relationship that we have.”

Greenfire began work in May 2018 on Blair’s office project. Plans called for a full interior build-out of the 14,000-square foot building. Hackbarth said Greenfire executed a modern overhaul of the dated office building. The project had them reworking the front entrance, installing composite paneling accents and custom signs.

Inside, crews gave the building an open office layout with eight private offices, two conference rooms, a full kitchen and break room. An adjacent 8,000-square foot warehouse got new lighting, paint and garage doors.

Hackbarth said the project was a relatively straightforward one, but came during peak construction season last year.

Greenfire balanced its need for materials such as glass even as other big projects were giving rise to similar demands.

A large number of school projects, for instance, were taking place following a series of voter referendums approved months before.

In general, Hackbarth said the project went “pretty darn smooth,” and provided Blair with a space that met its needs.

“They are a very organized company, Hackbarth said. “This was a big improvement for them. Blair was particular about being set up for maximum efficiency in the shop and in the office.”

PROJECT: Blair Fire Protection office/warehouse build-out SIZE: 14,000-square-foot building; 8,000-square-foot warehouse GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Greenfire Management Services