DNR report: Wisconsin air quality improving

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin environmental officials say the state’s air quality is improving.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources’ 2019 Air Quality Trends Report, the concentration of most pollutants is continuing to decrease throughout the state.

In general, fine particle concentrations have dropped by 35% statewide since 2002. Emissions of ozone-forming pollutants such as nitrogen oxides have decreased by 50% and emissions of sulfur dioxide have dropped by 68% since the early 2000s.

About 94% of the Wisconsin population lives in areas that now meet all federal standards for air quality.

The report notes, however, that parts of six counties along the Lake Michigan shoreline, including Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc and Door, aren’t meeting federal ozone standards.