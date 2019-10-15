Dohms, Vander Velden join H.J. Martin as project coordinators

Dave Dohms and April Vander Velden have joined H.J. Martin and Son as project coordinators within the company’s National Installation division.

In their roles, they will assist project managers in servicing the national retail clients of H.J. Martin and Son through the hiring of carpenters, inventory software updates, work on project proposals and subcontractor agreements, and job close-out documents.

Also joining H.J. Martin is Danny Carlton as a material handler. His role includes receipt of materials into the company distribution center, truck loading/unloading and forklift operation.

Dohms spent 28 years in a variety of roles for Shopko until the national retailer ceased operations in 2019.

A 1982 graduate of Sheboygan North High School, Dohms later attended the University of Wisconsin-Sheboygan, working toward an engineering degree.

Vander Velden most recently was a safety administrator for BOE Group, a Green Bay-based conglomerate of companies serving the transportation, technology, construction and renewable energy industries.

Vander Velden received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Concordia University in June 2018. She is a native of Manitowoc.

Carlton previously spent more than 15 years in warehousing with Mills Fleet Farm. He handled shipping, receiving and forklift operation while at Fleet Farm.

He is a 1984 graduate of Bay Port High School on the northwest edge of Green Bay.