Republican Nicholson won’t run for Congress, eyeing 2022

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Kevin Nicholson is passing on a chance to run for Congress next year and is instead preparing for a statewide run for either governor or U.S. Senate in 2022.

Nicholson on Tuesday endorsed his fellow Republican Scott Fitzgerald in the 5th Congressional District race. Fitzgerald is currently the state Senate majority leader and the only Republican who has announced his candidacy in the deeply conservative district taking in affluent Milwaukee suburbs.

Nicholson ran for U.S. Senate last year but lost in the primary. He says his prioirty is the conservative movement in Wisconsin and preparing for a statewide race in three years.

Fitzgerald is vying to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner. Several other Republicans are still weighing a bid. Tom Palzewicz is the only Democratic candidate who has announced he’s running so far.