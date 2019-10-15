Runnion Equipment is now a Stellar Industries dealer

Runnion Equipment Co. is now a dealer for Stellar Industries, a manufacturer of mechanic trucks, service cranes, hooklifts and tire service trucks. Runnion’s main focus will be on the mechanic trucks and service cranes, as well as the TMAX line of steel and aluminum service bodies offered by Stellar.

Runnion will offer the full line of both heavy and light duty telescopic service crane trucks. In addition to offering service crane trucks, Runnion will also stock the complete line of Stellar TMAX service bodies.