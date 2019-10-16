Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Building Commission OKs $77.6M plan for Camp Randall

Building Commission OKs $77.6M plan for Camp Randall

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 16, 2019 3:25 pm

Bucky could get spiffier digs under a plan lawmakers approved on Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Building Commission signed off on a proposed $77.6 million overhaul of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Camp Randall Stadium during a meeting at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo