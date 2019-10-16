Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / Renovation of Amcor Flexibles North American headquarters

Renovation of Amcor Flexibles North American headquarters

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires October 16, 2019 12:38 pm

Bemis Co., a supplier of plastic packaging, was the occupant of this building until its acquisition by the consumer-packaging giant Amcor in June for $6.8 billion.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo