Fowler & Hammer transitions ownership

Jim Fowler and Sue Christopherson (Fowler) have transitioned into the next phase of their careers by selling Fowler & Hammer. During their 34 years of leadership, Fowler & Hammer experienced growth while becoming a leader among commercial general contractors serving the Tri-state area.

Dave Mydy, president/CEO, and Eric Lehmann, vice president/COO, have transitioned into their new roles as owners of Fowler & Hammer. Mydy and Lehmann have more than 30 years of combined industry experience and are dedicated to upholding the same family values that Fowler & Hammer has embraced since 1963.