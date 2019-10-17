Wright-designed home sold for nearly $1.7M

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona house that was the last house architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed before his death was sold on Wednesday for nearly $1.7 million.

The winning bid came from a man who lives out of state, Heritage Auctions told The Associated Press. It was among nearly 20 bids made for a property named the Norman Lykes House.

The buyer did not wish to be identified but said that he plans to keep the home intact and use it as a vacation home, a spokesman said.

Nicknamed the “Circular Sun House,” the Phoenix property has been on and off the market at various times in the past few years.

Wright designed the home before his death in April 1959 at age 91. It was commissioned by Norman and Aimee Lykes and last renovated in 1994.

The 3,095-square-foot property in the city’s Biltmore neighborhood has three bedrooms, three baths and is nestled on the edge of a mountain preserve. Along with the house itself, the buyer is getting a full set of original mid-century modern furnishings.

Auction officials say they were looking for a bidder who would maintain the integrity of the house.

Wright’s influence can be seen throughout Phoenix. The lauded architect had a hand in designing the Arizona Biltmore resort, just a few miles from the Lykes House.

He is mostly known in the Southwest for his winter home and architecture school, Taliesin West, in 1937 in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. Taliesin West remains popular for guided tours and presentations. It was one of eight Wright buildings added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in July.

Another Phoenix house Wright designed for his son and daughter-in-law remains on the market. Built in 1952, the David and Gladys Wright House is now listed at nearly $10 million. The owner of the spiral-shaped house had wanted to turn it into a museum and event space. But neighbors in the upscale Arcadia neighborhood complained about possible traffic.