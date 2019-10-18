Quantcast
Evers creates climate change task force for Wisconsin

By: Associated Press October 18, 2019 12:24 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has set up a task force to develop strategies to deal with climate change in the state.

Evers announced the formation of the new group on Thursday at the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee.

Evers called on the group to come up with recommendations to for adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate change by August.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will serve as chairman of the task force that includes Republican and Democratic members of the Legislature and representatives of a broad cross section of the state’s agriculture, energy, business, health, education and environmental interests.

Evers says science has been ignored too long and “we can’t afford to do it any longer.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

