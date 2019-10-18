Illegal BASE jumper gets tangled in cell tower wires

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A BASE jumper has been arrested for criminal trespass after his parachute got tangled in the guy wires of a cell-phone tower in northwestern Wisconsin.

Police say the 20-year-old man was illegally jumping from a 300-foot Charter Communications tower in Menomonie Thursday when his chute got tangled in the wires leaving him dangling 50 feet above ground. He called police for help.

The man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie and released.

Police say there are many ways to BASE jump legally with the proper precautions. BASE jumping stands for building, antenna, span and earth — the four common places from which jumpers parachute.