AFSCME Wisconsin names new executive director

AFSCME Wisconsin has named Patrick Wycoff as its new executive director.

Wycoff has a rich AFSCME history and deep devotion to the labor movement. In 1998, Wycoff was hired as a laborer at Winnebago Mental Health Institute and immediately became an AFSCME member. Wycoff rose through the ranks and served as his local union’s steward, treasurer, president, AFSCME Wisconsin executive board member, and AFSCME Wisconsin assistant director.

Since January 2019, Wycoff filled the position of AFSCME Wisconsin Interim Executive Director.