DNR board ready to move forward on water-pollution rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources board is poised to move forward on extensive rewrites of Wisconsin’s water-pollution regulations in a step that could cost well-users, farmers and wastewater treatment plants millions of dollars.

The department has proposed restricting the use of manure in areas prone to pollution; establishing limits for polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in drinking and surface water; and extending the state’s groundwater quality standards to more substances.

The board is expected to schedule hearings on scope statements on all those plans during a meeting Wednesday. After the hearings are completed, the board will be able to authorize the department to start writing the regulations.

The board is also expected to approve permanent regulations that would use e. coli, rather than fecal coliform, as an indicator of bacterial contamination of water bodies.