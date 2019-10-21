Quantcast
Driver killed in construction zone crash on I-94

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 21, 2019 4:22 pm

A driver was killed Saturday after crashing his car in a construction zone on Interstate 94.

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities found Ronald Shingleton, 81, of Kenosha, in a closed portion of I-94 that will become the southbound lanes of the roadway once its finished,  according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Investigators determined Shingleton was traveling south when he entered a closed portion of the roadway at Highway 11. He entered an unpaved portion of the roadway with a drop and struck the opposite side of the area, according to the release.

Police found Shingleton unconscious and tried to perform life-saving efforts before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

