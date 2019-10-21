Quantcast
Graham joins First Business Bank board

By: Daily Reporter Staff October 21, 2019 1:00 pm

Jason Graham

Jason Graham has joined the Milwaukee Region Advisory Board of Directors of Brookfield-based First Business Bank, part of First Business Financial Services.

Graham is an investor and board director with Golden Angels Investors. Previously, he was CFO of Journal Communications and Journal Media Group, where he was responsible for finance, IT, treasury, investor relations and risk management.

A Certified Public Accountant, he graduated from Marquette University. He and his wife live in New Berlin with their two sons.

