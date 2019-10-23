Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Immanuel Lutheran Church and School

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com October 23, 2019 12:41 pm

The work connected the church’s existing worship area with its school spaces. It added classrooms, including a lab for science, technology, engineering and mathematics; pre-school and before- and after-care spaces; a large gathering area called the Christian Life Center; and an administrative area.

