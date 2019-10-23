Quantcast
Subcontractor electrocuted in Greenfield

By: Associated Press October 23, 2019 9:43 am

GREENFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a cable company subcontractor died when he was electrocuted while working in the Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield.

A co-worker was injured while attempting to rescue his colleague from a truck’s aerial bucket on Tuesday. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital.

First responders could not reach the victim in the bucket until power was shut off by We Energies. Fire Capt. Jon Cohn said emergency crews had to use restraint so they wouldn’t also become victims.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

