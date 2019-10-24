Daily Reporter honors its 2018 Newsmakers of the Year

The Daily Reporter honored its 2018 Newsmakers of the Year on Thursday at the Harley-Davidson Garage in Milwaukee. Nearly 250 construction industry professionals were in attendance to honor this year’s Newsmakers.

Architect of the Year GROTH – Design Group

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, GROTH Design Group is committed to serving those who serve.

Builder of the Year – Pepper Construction

Pepper Construction may have opened its Wisconsin office only in January 2018, but the Chicago company has wasted no time making a name for itself.

Business Owner of the Year – Mike Moore, Moore Construction Services

Mike Moore says he was put on this earth to build.

Charitable Organization of the Year – Hard Hats With Heart

The American Heart Association has the construction industry at heart with its campaign to spread awareness of the risks of cardiovascular disease.

Community Impacter of the Year – Jalin Phelps, JCP Construction

Lots of people in construction like to talk about the industry’s persistent labor shortage.

Educator of the Year – Shauna Boyer, J.H. Findorff & Son

The construction industry is always changing. For Shauna Boyer, that’s a good thing.

Educator of the Year – Wayne Belanger, Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin

After helping the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin establish a successful apprenticeship program, Wayne Belanger quickly came to see the industry wasn’t just short of new recruits.

Emerging Business of the Year – Moore Construction Services

Moore Construction Services officials want to be in southeast Wisconsin for a long time and continue the growth they’ve seen over the past decade.

Engineering Project Manager of the Year – Cory Powers, HGA

Growing up, Cory Powers liked both math and science and the idea of becoming an engineer.

Estimator of the Year – Ross Bunchek, Mortenson

In the span of two months as a Mortenson estimator, Ross Bunchek went from working on a $14 million job to an $80 million project to a mammoth venture totaling $200 million.

Estimator of the Year – Brian Malich, J.H. Findorff & Son

Since he was a boy, Brian Malich has wanted to build things. This interest was kindled in large part by his piecing together Legos as a kid.

Estimator of the Year – Dan Cole, Hunzinger Construction

Dan Cole’s professional goals at Hunzinger Construction can be detected in his career path. As vice president and director of preconstruction services, Cole serves as a leader for staff and clients, fulfilling his ambition to build on the foundation laid by other Hunzinger officials.

Estimator of the Year – Shawn Hoffman, Hoffman Construction

Shawn Hoffman has always been drawn to the outdoors.

Executive of the Year – Kurt Theune, Mortenson

Even though he has training in engineering and 17 years of experience in the construction industry, Kurt Theune’s greatest skill may be his understanding of people.

Green Builder of the Year – J.H. Findorff & Son

At J.H. Findorff & Son, being “green” is central to everything.

Innovator of the Year – Sauron Sanchez, J.H. Findorff & Son

Need to see how a construction project will play out in real life, before a shovel ever hits dirt?

Innovator of the Year – Mark Lillesand, C.G. Schmidt

Mark Lillesand is working to make contractors a little more like manufacturers.

Leader of the Year – Steve Lewis, Lewis Construction

Steve Lewis is no football coach, but with his ‘Lew Crew’ at his side, the Lewis Construction president knows what it takes to lead his team and his clients to victory.

Media Manager of the Year – Luke Richmond, Gilbane

Luke Richmond never imagined that he would pursue a career in the construction industry.

Project Executive of the Year – John Gilroy, Gilbane

For John Gilroy, his love for construction comes from family.

Project Manager of the Year – Danny O’Brien, Mortenson

When Mortenson Project Manager Danny O’Brien walks past a building he’s working on, he sees the hard work that results in progress.

Project Manager of the Year – Ashley Frank, Mortenson

When Mortenson Project Manager Ashley Frank works on a project, she becomes integrated in it, learning the ins and outs.

Project Manager of the Year – Austin Moore, Moore Construction Services

He’s been there since the beginning.

Project Manager of the Year – Brad Olson, J.H. Findorff & Son

Brad Olson has always loved working outdoors.

Project Manager of the Year – Matt Horton, Hunzinger Construction

Matt Horton, a Hunzinger Construction senior project manager, says his construction career started in his childhood sandbox.

Project Manager of the Year – Justin Johnson, C.G. Schmidt

The son of a carpenter, Justin Johnson has always felt at home in the construction industry.

Senior Project Manager of the Year – Mary Collins, Gilbane

After getting her first civil-engineering internship, Mary Collins had her mind made up. She wanted to pursue a career in the construction industry.

Service Provider of the Year – Kevin Lally, Hunzinger Construction

Kevin Lally’s career looks much different than the paths taken by his colleagues at Hunzinger Construction. The UW-Madison business-school graduate worked as a mortgage broker and in sales into his late 20s. He decided he wanted to find a career he’d enjoy, and while he was looking, he applied for a position at Hunzinger.

Super Super – Brad Caspari, Hunzinger Construction

Growing up, Brad Caspari remembers his father, Robert Caspari, pointing out as they drove through downtown Milwaukee the buildings he had worked on. Now, Brad does the same with his family. His 19-year tenure with Hunzinger includes one of the city’s biggest projects of this past decade.

Super Super – Rick Senk, Gilbane

Forty-one years ago, Rick Senk left the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to embark on a carpentry apprenticeship at the Milwaukee District Council.

Super Super – Trisha Sund, Tri-North Builders

Trisha Sund’s father pushed her into construction, but since she joined the industry more than two decades ago, the successes have been all her own. Sund, now a superintendent at Tri-North Builders, said she began considering construction after working as a veterinary technician for several years and finding it wasn’t paying the bills.

Sustainability Leader of the Year – Ben Austin, J.H. Findorff & Son

For as long as he can remember, Ben Austin has always felt a connection to the natural world.

Team Leader of the Year – Mike Miller, AG Architecture

As a child, Mike Miller was always taking apart his bike and putting it back together. That put him on the trail to success.

Underground Contractor of the Year – Michels Corp.

Looking around the Milwaukee area, a person would be hard-pressed to find a big construction project for which Michels Corp. wasn’t doing the deep foundation or earth retention work.

Unsung Hero of the Year – Sarah Dunn, C.G. Schmidt

Sarah Dunn may have no formal training in the trades, but she does know what it takes to help a company like C.G. Schmidt find a place for itself in a construction market like Madison’s.

Unsung Hero of the Year – Kathy Maire, Tri-North Builders

Tri-North Builders offers child-care services for its employees. And that’s not necessarily the unusual part; the extraordinary part comes when you consider it started providing the service 22 years ago.

Up and Coming Contractor of the Year – Price Erecting

In positioning itself for a strong future, Price Erecting recently put a new leadership team in place. So far this year it has seen 54 percent growth, buoyed in part by the Wisconsin manufacturing and construction industry.

