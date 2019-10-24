Booth named office leader for HNTB’s Wisconsin offices

Ashley Booth has been named HNTB Corp.’s office leader for the firm’s Wisconsin offices in Milwaukee and Madison.

An associate vice president, Booth has 16 years of experience, including recently serving as HNTB’s national streetcar practice leader and group director for planning and technical services in Wisconsin. He leads nearly 100 multidisciplinary professionals committed to advancing mobility improvements in the state.

HNTB’s clients in the region include the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, cities of Milwaukee and Madison, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, the Milwaukee Bucks and others. HNTB delivers engineering and architectural services for bridges, roadways, highways, tolling, transit, rail, planning, program/construction management and more to clients throughout Wisconsin and the U.S.

Booth joined HNTB in 2007, serving as a senior planner. He has led and served on projects for a wide range of clients, including state departments of transportation, transit agencies and municipalities in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S.

As streetcar practice leader, Booth oversaw a variety of complex streetcar projects throughout the U.S., including the Milwaukee streetcar project. Additionally, as group director of HNTB’s Wisconsin Planning and Technical Support Services group, he led nearly 30 employees who supported transit and other infrastructure projects nationwide.

Booth earned a Master of Urban Planning from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Bachelor of Science in urban studies from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.