Estimator of the Year – Dan Cole, Hunzinger Construction

Estimator of the Year – Dan Cole, Hunzinger Construction

By: Michaela Paukner October 24, 2019 5:00 pm

Dan Cole’s professional goals at Hunzinger Construction can be detected in his career path. As vice president and director of preconstruction services, Cole serves as a leader for staff and clients, fulfilling his ambition to build on the foundation laid by other Hunzinger officials.

