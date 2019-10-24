Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2019 Newsmakers of the Year / Estimator of the Year – Shawn Hoffman, Hoffman Construction

Estimator of the Year – Shawn Hoffman, Hoffman Construction

By: Ali Teske October 24, 2019 5:00 pm

Shawn Hoffman has always been drawn to the outdoors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo