Home / 2019 Newsmakers of the Year / Super Super – Brad Caspari, Hunzinger Construction

Super Super – Brad Caspari, Hunzinger Construction

By: Michaela Paukner October 24, 2019 5:00 pm

Growing up, Brad Caspari remembers his father, Robert Caspari, pointing out as they drove through downtown Milwaukee the buildings he had worked on. Now, Brad does the same with his family. His 19-year tenure with Hunzinger includes one of the city’s biggest projects of this past decade.

