CBRE makes two property management hires

CBRE has added two new members to its property management team in Milwaukee: Molly Ogden, real estate services administrator, and Adam Schmidt, real estate manager.

Ogden joins CBRE from an international student travel company where she focused on coordinating student trips throughout Europe, client sales and customer service. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and finance from the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business. Outside of work, she is a downhill ski race coach for Divine Savior Holy Angels High School.

Schmidt joins CBRE from Hertz Investment Group, where he was assistant property manager for 100 East Wisconsin, a 35-story office tower in downtown Milwaukee. Prior to that, he supported real estate management operations at CBRE. He has a bachelor’s of finance with a concentration in real estate from the University of Wisconsin.

At CBRE, Ogden will focus on property management operations, including tenant service relations and administrative support duties, while Schmidt will focus on the management of a 1.6 million-square-foot industrial portfolio.