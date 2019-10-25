Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / FBI: Wade insists $30K he got from club operator not a bribe

FBI: Wade insists $30K he got from club operator not a bribe

By: mpaukner October 25, 2019 3:02 pm

A former Milwaukee alderman who confessed to accepting $30,000 from the owner of a downtown strip club “didn’t see what he was doing as illegal,” according to records from the FBI.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo